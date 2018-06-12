ABC11 Together Perspectives - June 10, 2018

ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM (WTVD) --
This month's ABC11 Together Perspectives features The American Dance Festival, Kick It 4 Kids Kickball Tournament and Peak City Pig Fest.

American Dance Festival segment

The 85th Annual American Dance Festival celebrates its 40th year in Durham. The festival features 26 dance companies for 53 performances at 7 venues.

Click here for more information

Kick It 4 Kids Kickball Tournament segment

The Kick It 4 Kids Kickball Tournament will take place July 21 from 8:15am - 12:45pm at Fred G. Bond Park in Cary. The tournament will benefit programs at WakeMed Children's Hospital.

Click here for more information

The Peak City Pig Fest segment

The Peak City Pig Fest is Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 in downtown Apex. Proceeds from the event benefit Western Wake Crisis Ministry.

Click here for more information
