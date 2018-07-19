ABC11 TOGETHER

American Red Cross looking for volunteers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Red Cross is recruiting volunteers and hosting an open house on July 31. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM (WTVD) --
From a house fire to a massive disaster like a hurricane, the American Red Cross is there to help people recover. The Red Cross depends on its army of volunteers to respond to those disasters.

Many volunteers travel thousands of miles from home for weeks at a time to help and provide assistance to those in need. The Red Cross is in need of more volunteers, and will be hosting an open house on July 31 for anyone interested in learning more about volunteering for the organization.

The American Red Cross Volunteer Open House will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Red Cross office at 4737 University Dr. in Durham.

Click here for more information on the American Red Cross.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetheramerican red crossvolunteerism
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Wake Forest restaurant helps raise money for teen battling cancer
Crayons2Calculators kicking off their Fill That Bus Campaign
Basketball tournament giving away school supplies
Christ the King Lutheran Church of Cary sets out to feed those in need
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News