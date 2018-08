Best places to visit in the Triangle, Sandhills this summer

Cumberland County

Looking to explore the outdoors?Here are some beautiful places to visit in the Triangle and Sandhills areas.Location: 216 Menscer Dr. Hope Mills, NCPhone: (910) 423-3867Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.Offers horse riding lessons. Call for lesson timesHorses available on site for trail ridingLocation: 533 Carvers Fall Rd. Fayetteville, NCPhone: (910) 488.8787Prices varyZip through the trees of FayettevilleThe longest zip line on the course runs over 800 feetLocation: 100 South Main St. LillingtonPhone: (919) 495-5555Activities available: Kayaks, canoes, rafting, tubingPrices varyA site focused around the research of Lemurs and their conversation, enjoy seeing Lemurs and learning about the importance of the centerTours by reservation only. Call (919) 401-7240Open year-round from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Available for Rent: Fishing, motor, rowboatsPricees varyAvailable for rent: Kayaks, canoes, flat-bottomed boatsFees varyLake opens 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-SundayAvailable for rent: Kayaks, canoes, flat-bottomed boatsFees varyLake opens 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-SundayAvailable for Rent: canoes, rowboats, Jon BoatsPrice: $5-$10 per hourCanoes only available after 5 p.m. weekdays starting mid-June through mid-AugustMust be 16 or older to rentAvailable for rent: pedal boats, sunfish sailboats, rowboats, kayaks, canoesPrice: $8-11Rentals are available 7 days per week June-August; Saturday and Sunday April/May; Sept/OctoberMust be 18 to rent a boatLocation: 3200 Pleasant Union Church Rd. RaleighPhone: (800) 971.8271Prices varySoar the skies of Raleigh in a tree top adventure parkAvailable for rent:jon boats, kayaks, canoesPrice: $4-$8 per hourfnewRentals are Friday- Sunday Mid-March- October. No service during July/ August)Playgrounds, hiking, picnic areas, trails also available.Available for rent: kayaks, peddle boats, paddle boards, rowboats, canoes.Price varies with $20 depositRentals are available Friday-SundayMust be 18 to rent a boat. Hiking and biking trails also availableAvailable for rent: Jon Boats, kayaks, paddleboards, rowboats, canoes, sunfish sailboatsPrice:$4-$10 per hourRentals are available 7 days per weekMust be 16 to rent a boat.Hiking and biking trails also availableAvailable for rent: Jon Boats, rowboats, canoes, kayaks, pedal boatsPrice varies with a $20 deposit (cash only)Must be 16 to rent a boatWater sport activities allowed (skiing, tubing), no swimmingLocation: 12804 Norwood Rd. RaleighPhone: (919) 410.7347Hours: Monday- Wednesday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (last ticket sold at 7); Thursday- Saturday 9 a.m.-11 p.m. (last ticket sold at 9); Sunday- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last ticket sold at 4)Season pass options available. Prices vary.Hop through the treetops on a jungle gym in the sky on a nearly 2-acre plot of land. A junior course and advanced courses are availableAvailable for rent: canoes and rowboatsPrice: $5 per hour. cash or check onlyMust be 16 years old to rentRentals are available Saturday and Sunday May 5 - Sept. 30.Hiking, runner, biking, and horseback riding also available