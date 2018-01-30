BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black History Month events

Black History Month events are being held across the Triangle.

* Feb. 3: Durham's Annual NC MLK/Black History Month Parade and Block Party, 12-2 p.m., 3501 Fayetteville, St.
* Feb 3: Black History Symposium, City of Raleigh Museum, 10 a.m.
* Feb. 15: Black Panther Advanced Screening, 7 p.m., AMC Southpoint 17, Durham. $30
* Feb. 20: UNC Black History Month lecture, 7 p.m., Sonja Haynes Stone Center Auditorium UNC
* Feb. 23: Stagville Under the Stars, 6-8 p.m., 5828 Old Oxford Hwy., Durham
* Feb. 24: 22 Annual African-American Celebration, 11-5 p.m., The Cary Theater
* Feb. 24: 16th Annual African American History Awareness Competition, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Shaw University, Estey Hall, Raleigh

