Buddy Walk supports children with Down Syndrome

On Sunday, November 12, you have a chance to spend the afternoon with some very special children. The Triangle Down Syndrome Network is holding its annual Buddy Walk in Holly Springs.The gates to Sugg Farm open at noon and there will be food trucks onsite. The quarter-mile Buddy Walk will start at 2 pm, and the walk is stroller friendly. After the walk, enjoy family-friendly activities and live performances by local talent.Money raised by the event will go to benefit the Triangle Down Syndrome Network. TDSN works to empower, connect and support parents of children with Down syndrome and their families and the community.