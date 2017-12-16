Cape Lookout Lighthouse climb scheduled for New Year's Day

HARKERS ISLAND --If your New Year's resolution is to get some exercise in 2018, the Cape Lookout National Seashore can help you get started.
Let's face it, getting those steps in can be a drag! So, why not add some beautiful scenery into the mix?
The national seashore is inviting the public to a climb of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse on New Year's Day.
A news release from national seashore officials said space is limited and reservations are required.
According to a news release, participants will travel on a single ferry which leaves from Harkers Island shortly after the program begins.
Cost of the program is $25, and officials said the program can accommodate up to 40 people.
Children joining the climb must be at least 44 inches tall and must be able to climb the steps on their own.
Children 12 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about tickets, visit their website.