COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cape Lookout Lighthouse climb scheduled for New Year's Day

Cape Lookout Lighthouse (Credit: National Park Service)

HARKERS ISLAND --
If your New Year's resolution is to get some exercise in 2018, the Cape Lookout National Seashore can help you get started.

Let's face it, getting those steps in can be a drag! So, why not add some beautiful scenery into the mix?

The national seashore is inviting the public to a climb of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse on New Year's Day.

A news release from national seashore officials said space is limited and reservations are required.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to a news release, participants will travel on a single ferry which leaves from Harkers Island shortly after the program begins.

Cost of the program is $25, and officials said the program can accommodate up to 40 people.

Children joining the climb must be at least 44 inches tall and must be able to climb the steps on their own.

Children 12 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about tickets, visit their website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsnew year's dayhikinglighthousenorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Families of murder victims hold vigil, look for answers
'Cover Me Campaign' offers warmth to those in need
Raleigh businesses team up to collect coats for homeless
Homeowner? Insurance rate could increase 21.9 percent
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Halifax Co. police respond to shooting at AMVETS building
More than 200 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean ship stricken with stomach virus
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary
'Find-A-Friend' gives the gift of Christmas to Fayetteville families in need
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
Suspect in Raleigh Waffle House shooting found dead
SPECIAL DELIVERY: 20lbs of pot shipped to Spring Lake business
Show More
Wilson boy waiting for kidney transplant loves to get cards
Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners
GOP unveils sweeping tax plan
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct
Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos