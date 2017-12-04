CARY (WTVD) --A Cary 7-year-old is taking part in a local Christmas tree decorating contest to help fundraise for his service dog and he's asking for your help.
"Vote for me so I can have my service dog," Brady Chan said.
The elementary schooler can't wait to bring his new dog, Wilson, home, and he's competing in the Gifting Tree Project in downtown Cary to do so.
The contestant with the most votes gets $500 to a charity of their choice.
Brady's charity? Phoenix Assistance Dogs - the nonprofit training his service dog - the funds would go directly towards Wilson's cause.
Brady has spinal muscular atrophy, something that limits him from doing everyday things like turning on lights or opening doors.
While Brady's mother hopes a service dog will help his development, she also wants him to understand the responsibility that comes with dog ownership - so Brady has to help his parents fundraise for Wilson.
"Just seeing how dedicated he is and the different fundraising project I was done as a family, it really makes me realize just how much Wilson means to Brady already," his mother Mimi Chan said.
To support Brady, votes for "The Chan Family" can be submitted online.