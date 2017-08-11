Shaquian Tyrone Johnson

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has cleared Andre Jonathan Lopez, the Cary officer responsible for fatally shooting a break-in suspect.On Friday, following and NC State Bureau investigation, Freeman was found justified in his use of deadly force.Lopez told investigators that he heard a shot, saw a flash, and thought 22-year-old Shaquian Tyrone Johnson was firing at him.The ruling came after close examination of the crime scene, officer Lopez's weapon, and the victim's body.The incident in question happened on May 28 around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Firetree Lane after officers responded to a 911 call about a burglar in a home.When officers arrived, they started a search of the area and discovered that in addition to the home break-in, there had been thefts from several vehicles in the neighborhood.According to the Cary Police Department, officers then found Johnson and shots were fired as police tried to take him into custody.Johnson was wounded and later died at WakeMed.