COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chapel Hill seeks public's help with street design

Street design in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Courtesy of the City of Fayetteville, Arkansas

Brian Rainey
CHAPEL HILL, NC --
Chapel Hill invites the public to the first community Street Design Workshop to make the streets safer, greener, and more enjoyable, the town announced.

The town said that the workshop would focus on implementing temporary solutions to challenges in the built environment.

Residents are encouraged to bring their creative ideas. This is a way to test out new ideas before investing significant time and money into a project, according to the town.

The workshop will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Hargraves Center and is open to the public.

Residents can RSVP here for the workshop.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsroad repairChapel HillOrange County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Injured soldier, family to get 'hero home' in Raleigh
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Motorcyclists 'Ride for Kids' with cancer
Alpaca Dreams one of 45 farms on Piedmont Farm tour
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Infant death investigation in Knightdale connected to case of couple previously charged with incest
Raleigh police: Man assaulted in home, taken to bank and forced to withdraw cash
Missing Rocky Mount mother found safe
Raleigh city worker on mower struck by vehicle
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Nope! Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger'
FORSCOM at Fort Bragg evacuated after threat
Mom accused of giving pot to baby asks for visitation, judge denies motion
Show More
135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak recalled
Coyote that bit Wake Forest man tests positive for rabies
Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive mother
Nurse allegedly 'deliberately introduced' air into patients' arteries
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
More News