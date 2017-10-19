Chapel Hill's Homegrown Halloween: What you need to know

Unlicensed drones (for more information, click here .

.

Costume accessories that look like weapons;



Weapons;



Alcoholic beverages;



Glass bottles;



Paint;



Fireworks and explosives;



Flammable substances;



Animals; and



Coolers

The Town of Chapel Hill said it is preparing for Homegrown Halloween, its annual Halloween celebration on Franklin Street.In a news release, the town said safety is the priority, and it shared information about this year's event, which will be held Halloween night, October 31.Here are all of the details:Preparation efforts begin on Nov. 1 every year for the next Halloween as lessons learned are added to the plan for response. Halloween in Chapel Hill is not a promoted event; it is a community safety response to a large crowd gathering on Franklin Street.The Chapel Hill Police Department has reached out to more than a dozen law enforcement agencies from around our region for assistance. There will be more than 200 police officers at the event. One major safety concern relates to the overconsumption of alcohol. In previous years, medical treatment calls for alcohol-related issues have reached upwards of 80.Alcohol checkpoints will be in place, and DWI enforcement on the perimeter of the event will be in place."We will utilize every resource at our disposal to provide the safest setting possible for the ghouls and goblins that make their way to Franklin Street for Halloween this year," said Chapel Hill Police Chief and Executive Director for Community Safety Chris Blue. "Our goals are the same every year: we want everyone to get home safely at the end of the night and no damage to property."The Chapel Hill Fire Department also receives assistance from area fire and emergency medical departments."We are extremely thankful for our regional partners who answer the call to boost our numbers every year for Halloween," said Fire Chief Matt Sullivan. "We hope we don't have to respond to calls within the closed event; we're glad to have the resources when we do."The Town of Chapel Hill will make every effort to keep people who are attending the crowd gathering on Franklin Street from parking in your neighborhood. Access to your neighborhood will be limited by barricades and police personnel leading into your neighborhood. This will begin early in the evening.Residents of the neighborhood will be able to drive in and out of the enclosed area. Tell the officer at the barricade where you live.Your guests will also be able to enter and leave. They will need to tell the officer at the barricade exactly where they are going.Illegally-parked vehicles (even of residents and guests) will be ticketed and towed.Traffic will be congested, and getting past the barricades may be a slow process. Thank you for your patience.Chapel Hill Transit and Safe Ride BusesChapel Hill Transit will adjust some routes and schedules to accommodate the Halloween celebration on Franklin Street. The following schedule modifications will be in effect:CW Route-Last bus will leave Credit Union at 7:10 p.m.CM Route-Last bus will leave Jones Ferry park and ride at 7:50 p.m.D Route will end at 7:31 p.m. Sagebrook ApartmentsF Route will end at 7:45 p.m. Colony Woods and 7:38 p.m. Pine GroveG Route will end at 7:47 p.m. Booker Creek and 7:43 p.m. University PlaceJ Route will end at 7:56 p.m. Rock Creek ApartmentsNS Route-Last bus will leave Eubanks park and ride at 7:40 p.m. and from Southern Village park and ride 7:45 p.m.NU Route will end at 7:44 p.m. RR LotEZ Rider service will end at 7:30 p.m.All other routes will operate on regular routes and published schedules, although delays may occur due to increased traffic.Safe Ride buses will operate from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., as Franklin Street reopens. Safe Ride is a service funded by the UNC-Chapel Hill Student Government for the safety of students. For information on routes and schedules,Please be advised that because of road closures and traffic pattern changes, Chapel Hill Transit may be unable to operate published schedules for these routes. The delays will also impact NextBus predictions.There will be no bus shuttles operating from park and ride lots to the Halloween celebration.Beginning at 8 p.m., some downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:Franklin Street, from Raleigh Street to Church StreetColumbia Street, from Rosemary Street to South RoadNorthbound traffic on South Columbia Street will be detoured west onto McCauley StreetHenderson Street, from East Rosemary Street to East Franklin StreetChurch Street (southbound), from West Rosemary Street to West Franklin StreetRobertson LanePickard LaneSouth Road, from South Columbia Street to Raleigh Street (6:30 p.m. to 12 midnight)Cameron Avenue, from South Columbia Street to Raleigh Street (6:30 p.m. to 12 midnightStadium Drive (5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.)Skipper Bowles Drive (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.)Residential streets near downtown will be closed except to residents of those streets and their guests.There will be limited parking in downtown. There will be no place for charter buses to drop off of pick up passengers. Charter buses entering the downtown Chapel Hill area will be directed by law enforcement officers to the outskirts of Town prior to dropping off any passengers. There will also be no parking in the neighborhoods adjacent to downtown. Access to neighborhoods will be limited by barricades and police personnel at the roads leading into them. This will begin early in the evening.Vehicles parked on streets to be closed will be towed beginning at 6 p.m.Vehicles that are illegally parked will be ticketed and towed, with a minimum recovery cost of $140 plus the cost of the ticket.For the latest UNC public safety information on Halloween (street closures and parking restrictions)