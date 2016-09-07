COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chick-fil-A WinShape Camp stops in Raleigh area for 2 weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-Fil-A's WinShape Camps For Communities is coming to the Raleigh area. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Chick-fil-A's non-profit WinShape Camps For Communities is holding a summer camp for two weeks in central North Carolina.

The week of July 2 through July 6 campers will attend camp at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church in Raleigh.

The week of July 9 through July 13 a new WinShape team will arrive to lead a camp at Faith Baptist Church in Youngsville.

There are slots still available for the Youngsville camp, which also has some scholarship money for campers in need.

Chick-fil-A partners with churches across the nation to host the WinShape Camps. The churches fundraise and partner with local businesses to help those in need be able to attend these camps.

"They help us raise money so we can give scholarships to kids who can't afford it in the community," explained Kyle Huntsinger, children's pastor at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church in Raleigh. Huntsinger said his church and local businesses provided about $6,000 in scholarships for the week-long camp held at their church.

WinShape Camp



WinShape campers take part in typical summer camp activities including crafts, painting, dance, flag football, and archery, but the mission of WinShape Camps For Communities also serves a larger purpose.

"We look to transform communities with the message of Jesus Christ," explained Camp Director Deion Cossio.

"Because of Chick-fil-A's funding we're able to take this camp on the road and change communities with it," Cossio said.

WinShape employees are chosen to travel each week to a different city to host the summer camp for a month.

For more information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscampfoodrestaurantRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
From serving customers to serving her country
What you need to know: Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks
Spring Lake residents without water say they're being pushed out of homes
Hope Mills Lake opens to swimmers just in time for July 4th
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fayetteville police shoot man accused of stabbing pregnant woman
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'We just saw a Porsche flip over': 911 call released in crash that killed Raleigh doctor
Decomposed body found off Highway 86 in Orange County
Police: Woman dead after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
Show More
Benson man charged with sexually assaulting young girls at church
From serving customers to serving her country
Stay out of the Sun Day: 10 studios to get your sweat on, indoors
Police charge Alamance County man with murder of Durham woman
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
More News