COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chinese New Year celebration brings thousands to Chapel Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Chinese New Year celebration brings thousands to Chapel Hill. It's the year of the dog. (WTVD)

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A bright gold dragon moved through the halls of the Friday Center celebrating the Chinese New Year for the second year in Chapel Hill.

It's the year of the dog, "usually it means loyalty, hardworking, being a friend and family values," explains Honbin Gu, Chapel Hill Councilwoman and organizer of the celebration.

Thousands fill the center, the halls were tightly packed. But, the full halls didn't hinder the spirit.

Originally from China, Gu has been in North Carolina for over two decades.

She said she's excited to mix her Chinese culture with the life she made in North Carolina. "We are all Americans," she said "we are all immigrants that can bring our culture to enrich our community and enrich our country."

"You'll see all sorts of diverse groups here, and we love that," said Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsbuzzworthyChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
New film documents racial disparities during biker weeks
Black History Month: Sheri De Shazos
We revisit downtown Raleigh's hidden tunnels, waterway
Thrift 2 Gift holds 'Dollar Days' sale
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Cary police seek burglary, sexual assault suspect
Pedestrian struck, killed in Chapel Hill crash
Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump
When it's time to move mom - lifting the veil on your options
Parkland school building where 17 were killed should be demolished: Officials
Student used his body as human shield to protect classmates
Wake Forest police seek suspect in Walgreens robbery
DPAC unveils new season: Win a trip to NYC
Show More
Family that took in Fla. suspect to appear on Good Morning America
Bomb threat reported at Wake Forest Harris Teeter
Crews rescue 2 men and dog from Roanoke River
Make schools great again: Mom of Fla. victim's call to action
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
More News
Top Video
Cary police seek burglary, sexual assault suspect
Pedestrian struck, killed in Chapel Hill crash
DPAC unveils new season: Win a trip to NYC
Warrior Tech hosts Ultimate Ninja Area Qualifier
More Video