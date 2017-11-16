RALEIGH (WTVD) --ABC11 is highlighting some of the participants in the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh including A Drummers World Drumline.
A Drummers World Drumline and Performing Arts School in Goldsboro allows youth to have fun with drums.
They teach music reading, proper sticking techniques, fun drum cadets, and rudiments. Character building is also a very important service for this drumline that teaches 6- to 18-year-olds to play by reading music, drumming by ear, sticking techniques, and whistle and voice commands.
A Drummers World also teaches dance and has a color guard.
