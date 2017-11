ABC11 is highlighting some of the participants in the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh including CC & Co. Dance Complex CC & Co. is the premier dance training studio in Raleigh, offering the highest quality dance training for ages 2 to adulthood."Our dancers grow on both a technical and stylistic level, learning from some of the leading choreographers and instructors in North Carolina, across the U.S. and abroad." company officials said.CC & Co. dancers develop leadership skills, learn teamwork, gain better time management, set and attain goals, and build self-esteem in a safe, nurturing, and positive environment."Whether dancing recreationally or seeking a professional career, our goal is to unite all dancers in the Triangle through class, performance, and workshop opportunities to give a greater appreciation of dance to the Triangle area," company officials added.CC & Co. will take part in the parade on November 18.-----------------------