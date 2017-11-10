RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --ABC11 is highlighting some of the participants in the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh including Mop Top the Hip Hop Scientist.
Mop Top was "born" in Raleigh eight years ago and has a specialty of teaching STEAM or science, technology, engineering, arts and math to students.
"We do summer camps, enrichment programming here, we do after school, sometimes we do track out," explained Mop Top helper, Jackie Johnson. "But, we travel; we're on the road a lot!"
Mop Top has even been invited to the White House three times.
In 2014, 2015, and 2016, Mop Top the Hip Hop Scientist, along with best friend Lollipop, went to the White House Easter Egg Roll to entertain over 35,000 kids, explained Mop Top's other helper and Johnson's son, Chris Hawkins.
Now, Mop Top has a new friend, Flip Flop, to help expose as many kids as possible to STEAM.
The three will take part in the parade on November 18 at 10 a.m.
