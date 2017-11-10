RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Mop Top the Hip Hop Scientist

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11 is highlighting some of the participants in the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh including Mop Top the Hip Hop Scientist.

Mop Top was "born" in Raleigh eight years ago and has a specialty of teaching STEAM or science, technology, engineering, arts and math to students.

"We do summer camps, enrichment programming here, we do after school, sometimes we do track out," explained Mop Top helper, Jackie Johnson. "But, we travel; we're on the road a lot!"

Mop Top has even been invited to the White House three times.

In 2014, 2015, and 2016, Mop Top the Hip Hop Scientist, along with best friend Lollipop, went to the White House Easter Egg Roll to entertain over 35,000 kids, explained Mop Top's other helper and Johnson's son, Chris Hawkins.

Now, Mop Top has a new friend, Flip Flop, to help expose as many kids as possible to STEAM.

The three will take part in the parade on November 18 at 10 a.m.

-----------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas Paraderaleigh newsscienceRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Kids in Nature
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Videri Chocolate Factory
ABC11 helper elves: Collecting your letters to Santa
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: English Garden
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
City Barbecue again offering free meals on Veterans Day
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Kids in Nature
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Videri Chocolate Factory
Buddy Walk supports children with Down Syndrome
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Durham man upset after finding racist slur written on his car
Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car
Fayetteville man injured in stabbing at WSSU
Marine drill instructor gets 10 years for abusing recruits
Website reveals personal information; how to remove your info
Freeze warning tonight
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
Show More
No 911 call after boy's deadly reaction to grilled cheese
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
I-Team investigates popular 'revenge porn' website
Durham domestic abuse survivor hopes new app will save lives
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos