COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Day trips in the Triangle: Chapel Hill

UNC Chapel Hill (Shutterstock)

Natasha Smith
Oh, the places we will go in the Triangle!

Anchored by three cities: Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, the Triangle is a melting pot of places to visit and explore in North Carolina.

So this post is not by all means inclusive of everything that the Triangle has to offer but I know you will find great options for day trips in the Triangle here.


And this is a great time to share this with you as Triangle Restaurant Week kicked off this week and runs through Sunday, January 28! So you can add any of the featured restaurants into your day trip for a yummy splash of culinary fun.

Natasha is an ABC11 Community Influencer, learn more about her on her blog

Can't make it to the area this week, no worries ... just check out any of these places, one by one on various days or choose to combine a few!

Day Trips Chapel Hill
Coker Arboretum is located on the campus of UNC.




Ackland Art Museum, also located on the campus of UNC, houses North Carolina's premier collections of Asian art.


Carolina Basketball Museum also located on the campus of UNC. The museum highlights the history of UNC basketball!



Earlier we took a look at day trips you can make around Raleigh, and tomorrow we'll investigate Durham!

RELATED STORY: Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia

EMBED More News Videos

Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia

Natasha is an ABC11 contributor. Visit her blog or her Facebook page.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsCommunity Influencerschapel hill newsorange county newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh
Masked Ball raising money for UNCF
Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills
V Foundation announces routes for Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Reports suggest man used chloroform to kill Mariah Woods
Judge sentencing former US gymnastics doctor has comforted his victims
Jury: Donovan Richardson serves life in prison, no death penalty
Lumberton police searching for 4 bank robbery suspects
Beloved 23-year-old Fort Bragg soldier loses battle with cancer
NC man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer, tow truck
Body found inside burning delivery truck in Sanford
Report: 2 Durham, 1 Asheville Toys R Us stores closing
Show More
'Grandma' the Clown resigns over sexual misconduct with child
Coroner: UK man killed by pet python suffered asphxiation
One killed in serious Johnston County moped crash
Report: NC could do more to prevent tobacco-related deaths
Police: Angry Taco Bell employee beans boss with burrito
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos