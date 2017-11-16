COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dix Park Dreaming: Ideas run wild at public input forum

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds came to the city's first public input forum on the master plan for the 308-acre mega parcel.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
At Hunt Library on Thursday night, there were no bad ideas when it came to Dix Park.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Roller-coaster? Sure.

A lake for swimming? Write it down.

All ideas were welcomed.

Inside the city's first public input forum on the master plan for the 308-acre mega parcel city leaders hope to transform into a world-class destination park, suggestions came from all corners. Many of them were scrawled across a white board.



One woman wrote, "A huge beautiful treehouse" as her suggestion for Dix. She'd also like to see an open-space restaurant with a rustic deck overlooking water.

Many wrote down original ideas. Others circled ones suggested by others.

John Bush, who lives in the neighboring Boylan Heights community circled his support for a pedestrian bridge over Western Boulevard.

Tonight was about dreaming big, and by the end of the evening, the whiteboard was packed with suggestions, a rose garden, a ballet hall, even a giant glass slide.

"Nothing's off the table," said Raleigh resident Sean Ingram who admits he raised an eyebrow about one person's idea to combat what could be new traffic tie-ups around the emerging park. "They was saying maybe we can airlift people into the park. Now I'll be honest, I thought that was a little off the wall. Like wow, that's crazy."



The master plan for Dix has been underway since the city finalized a deal to buy the land from the state for $52 million.

A team of Brooklyn architects has been drawing up ideas and designs in the months since, laying them to the Raleigh residents Thursday night with the help of a scale model illustrating what the land could become.

The planners outlined a main loop for runners and bikers along with four new major access points at each corner of the property. The entrances would aim to open up the massive piece of land that in its decades as a mental hospital and state office hub never felt all that welcoming.

It now needs a design that feels like a gateway from every corner of the city.

"What this (plan) does, is transform (Dix Park) into something that's just going from something that's a 10 to a 100. So it's amazing."

In the coming weeks, the city plans to put the scale model of the park on display at an available building on the park's property.

The master plan is scheduled for its final showing on February 29.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsdorothea dix parkraleigh newswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Christmas parade spotlight: A Drummers World Drumline
Raleigh mom to hold parade watch party in honor of her son
Helping Hand Mission Band prepares for Christmas parade
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Bottle Revolution
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Durham Police investigate after two people shot
Major drug busts shed light on trafficking in NC
In court, suspect in UNC tree fire says 'hug a tree'
Franken faces ethics probe after groping allegations
Durham police look for man accused of robbing Wells Fargo
FBI joins search for missing Lumberton woman
Fire chief in Johnston County arrested
Think you can design a better logo for Raleigh?
Show More
Credit card skimmer found on Cash Points ATM in Weldon
NCDOT wants your say on 9 projects in the works
Wakefield HS students, parents react to 'death threat'
Fort Bragg MPs successfully talk down suicidal woman
16-year-old killed in 1 of 2 overnight shootings
More News
Top Video
Durham Police investigate after two people shot
Flu season predicted to get worse - what to do about it
Major drug busts shed light on trafficking in NC
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
More Video