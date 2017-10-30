RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Download the map for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

(Nancy Thomas Photography)

You can download the map for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh here.

Parade Route:
  • Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street

  • Proceeds to the State Capitol

  • Turns right onto Salisbury St.

  • Turns left onto Morgan St.

  • Turns right onto Fayetteville St.

  • Continues to Lenoir St. where it disbands
