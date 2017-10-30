Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Download the map for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
(Nancy Thomas Photography)
WTVD
Monday, October 30, 2017 02:52PM
You can download the map for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh
here.
Parade Route:
Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
Proceeds to the State Capitol
Turns right onto Salisbury St.
Turns left onto Morgan St.
Turns right onto Fayetteville St.
Continues to Lenoir St. where it disbands
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
Raleigh Christmas Parade
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Come see us at the 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Shop local after the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
ABC11 chosen as broadcast partner for Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Moore Square's extreme makeover set for November start
Come see us at the 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade
GoDurham giving fare-free rides on Election Day
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Show More
GoDurham giving fare-free rides on Election Day
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Education Dept. could scale back help on student loans
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
2 refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham