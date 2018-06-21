COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dozens gather in Raleigh to educate people about water safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh pool attempts world record for largest swim lesson (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
According to USA Swimming, there were 10 drowning deaths in North Carolina in 2016 for children younger than 15.

Furthermore, figures from the World Health Organization show an estimated 360,000 drowning deaths worldwide each year.

Around 80 percent of the drownings are males.

On Thursday afternoon, nearly 75 people took part in an effort to educate people about water safety. The Optimist Pool played host to Raleigh's role in a Guinness world record attempt for world's largest swim lesson.

Over 20 countries from around the world participated in a 24-hour attempt to hold swim lessons on June 21.



"I want to get ready," said eight-year-old Tre Doss. "I don't want to just be there watching (my friends) swimming and I'm just sitting there, doing nothing."

Organizers for Raleigh's event said the Army Corps of Engineers partnered with staff at Optimist to pass out water safety tips and other educational material to participants.

Kathryn Andriotis brought her sons, Jagger and Zoltan, to Thursday's event to get in an extra, free swim lesson.

"My six-year-old is a lot more scared of the water, so it's taking a while to get him warmed up to it," Andriotis said. "But my five-year-old is basically a fish," she added. "He loves being in the water any chance he can get. It's important to learn about safety in the water. So, supporting your kids through swim lessons is really important."



"If we don't know how to swim, we might drown. So we need to know how to swim," said six-year-old Ajani Doss. "I'm still getting a little used to swimming because I haven't been swimming in a long time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrecordworld recordRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
What is an ABC11 influencer?
Holly Springs woman celebrates 103rd birthday with ride on firetruck
Crews break ground on homeless center in Wake County
Concert raises money for Meals on Wheels
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Second person under investigation in death of Wake County mother
One person dead in crash that closed Durham Freeway
Fort Bragg officials looking for National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
I-Team: Surprising data on immigrants and refugees in NC
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Lumberton woman ends up with 2 security contracts, says she was misled
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
Show More
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Victim in Myrtle Beach parasailing accident suffered double leg amputation
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Wendell man with 24 arrests charged in brazen Cary jewelry heist
Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
More News