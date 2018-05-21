ABC11 TOGETHER

Drink, run, repeat is the theme of NC Beer Mile

NC Beer Mile Run benefits ALS Research (WTVD)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Drink, run, repeat is the plan for participants taking part in the N.C. Beer Mile run on Thursday, March 24.

Runners will start by drinking a 12oz cup of beer at Bond Brothers Beer Company in downtown Cary. The runners will then run 0.25 miles and repeat 4 times. The fastest Beer Mill runner wins bragging rights for an entire year.

The event is a fundraiser for the Team Drea Foundation which raises money for ALS research at Duke University Medical Center.


Participants can start to pick up their race packets at 4pm on March 24 from Bond Brothers Beer Company at 202 E Cedar Street in downtown Cary. The races begin at 5:30pm.

