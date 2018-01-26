COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Durham family becomes top 10 finalist for dream job in Cancun

EMBED </>More Videos

The Barber family is on their way to Cancun for a chance to become the next Cancun Experience Officers and your votes helped get them there!

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Barber family is on their way to Cancun for a chance to become the next Cancun Experience Officers and your votes helped get them there!

We first told you about TeamBz when they applied for the contest held by Cancun.com in December.

Six-thousand applications poured in online for the job, and now the Durham family is the top 10.

READ MORE: Durham family needs your help to win dream job

On Friday, the Barbers left for Cancun to continue their audition process.

If the family wins, they'll be in Cancun for six months.

RELATED: Two videos with local ties make top 50 for dream job in Cancun
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel gooddurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Unearthing downtown Raleigh's lost waterway
Victory Ride raising money for cancer research
Meet the ABC11 Community Influencers
What is an ABC11 influencer?
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Thief steals Cary mom's wallet midday at Target
Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant
Unearthing downtown Raleigh's lost waterway
NC issues major water permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline project
NC man sentenced for killing would-be helper during snowstorm
Unusual circumstances lead to courthouse restroom wedding
18-year-old arrested after body of newborn found in trash
Cement mixer overturns, closes on-ramp to 40 W at US 1
Show More
77-year-old killed hour before birthday after crashing into tree
Man slashes wife's throat after she found evidence of affair
'Roving sex chamber' - Man cruising for sex busted by teens
FBI now heading search for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Kidnapping victim killed in FBI raid in Houston
More News
Top Video
Thief steals Cary mom's wallet midday at Target
77-year-old killed hour before birthday after crashing into tree
FBI now heading search for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Triangle 'dreamers' ready for DACA compromise after Trump's proposal
More Video