ABC11 TOGETHER

Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bull City Madness 3 on 3 basketball tournament is April 14 in Durham. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM, NC --
DurhamCares is hosting its first ever Bull City Madness three-on-three basketball tournament Saturday, April 14 at Long Meadow Park.

The teams will be co-ed and the tournament is open to everyone ages 14 and older.

The cost is $65 per team. Proceeds from the event will help 8 other local nonprofit organizations.

Tournament winners will receive a $400 cash prize and a $600 donation to a charity of their choice.

The tournament will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherbasketballdurham county news
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause
Women's Empowerment returns to PNC Arena
Walmart rewards woman who reunited another with her lost wedding rings
All American Marathon draws thousands
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Female police chiefs empower college students
Party honors 100-year-old Durham workout enthusiast
Women's Empowerment returns to PNC Arena
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Show More
Fighting poverty with high tech: Raleigh techies head to Haiti
Cyclist, school bus collide on Cary Parkway
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Female police chiefs empower college students
More News
Top Video
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Wake Co. job fair: More than 3,500 hospitality positions
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
More Video