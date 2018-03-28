Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits

DURHAM, NC --DurhamCares is hosting its first ever Bull City Madness three-on-three basketball tournament Saturday, April 14 at Long Meadow Park.
The teams will be co-ed and the tournament is open to everyone ages 14 and older.
The cost is $65 per team. Proceeds from the event will help 8 other local nonprofit organizations.
Tournament winners will receive a $400 cash prize and a $600 donation to a charity of their choice.
The tournament will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
