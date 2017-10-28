COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Durham officials hold event highlighting Halloween safety

"Trunk or Treat" with Engine. (Durham Fire Department )

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department, along with the Durham Fire Department, held an event on Saturday in an effort to keep citizens safe on Halloween.

The event was held at Walmart Supercenter located at 1525 Glenn School Road.

During the event, both children and parents were able to listen in on advice about safety.

For Parents:

  • Plan and discuss a safe route trick-or-treaters intend to follow and establish a return time. Instruct your children to travel only in familiar areas and along the established route

  • Make sure that an adult or an older responsible youth will be supervising the outing for children under age 12.

  • Make sure your child carries a flashlight, glow stick or has reflective tape on their costume to make them more visible to cars.

  • Let children know that they should stay together as a group if going out to trick-or-treat without an adult.



For Trick-or-Treaters:

  • To have a safe trick-or-treating adventure, trick-or-treaters should:

  • Stay in familiar neighborhoods along the established route and stop only at familiar houses unless accompanied by an adult.

  • Walk on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

  • Cross streets at crosswalks when available. Look both ways before crossing streets and cross when the lights tell you to cross after you check for cars in all directions.

  • Carry a flashlight, wear clothing with reflective markings or tape, and stay in well-lit areas. Wear a watch you can read in the dark.

  • Don't cut across yards or driveways.


For Drivers:

  • Drive slowly through residential streets and areas where pedestrian trick-or-treating could be expected.

  • Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

  • Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.

  • Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

  • At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.


Thousands of children are expected to be parading the streets on October 31.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
