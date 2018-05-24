  • Due to ABC11's Hurricane Special, Wheel of Fortune will air after Nightline at approximately 1:07 a.m.
SUMMER

Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

It's getting hot out! But you don't have to wait much longer for a chance to cool off.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's getting hot out!

But you don't have to wait much longer for a chance to cool off.

The spraygrounds in Durham will open this Saturday and will remain open through the end of September.

Outdoor pools will be open June 8 - Aug. 17. Hillside Pool will remain open to the public on the weekends from Aug. 18 - Sept. 3.

Spray Grounds (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

  • East End Park, 1200 N. Alston Avenue
  • Edison Johnson, 500 W. Murray Avenue
  • Forest Hills, 1639 University Drive
  • Hillside Sprayground, 1221 Sawyer Street

Please note: The Hillside sprayground will only be open during pool hours on Monday-Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Pool entry fees will apply.

Outdoor Pools (Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • Long Meadow Pool: 917 Liberty Street, (919) 560-4202
    Free admission: Mondays
  • Forest Hills Pool: 1639 University Drive, (919) 560-4782
    Free admission: Tuesdays
  • Hillside Pool and Sprayground: 1221 Sawyer Street - located off of Roxboro St, (919) 560-4783
    Free admission: Wednesdays

Note: Hillside Pool will remain open on the weekends only from August 18-September 3.

For more information call 919-560-4355.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspoolweathersummersummer funDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUMMER
CDC: Illnesses from tick, mosquito, flea bites have tripled
Cookie dough shop coming to Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Fried chicken pants top list of 2017 freaky fashions
More summer
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Food bank kicks off summer campaign
Freedom Balloon Fest honors military men and women
Fort Bragg kicks off 2018 All-American Week with 4-mile Division Run
Meet the ABC11 Influencers
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Woman's car taken at gunpoint in Apex Target parking lot
Triangle owners of lost pets targeted in Bitcoin scam
Stop saying "let me know if I can help" and just take a friend's kids for the day
ABC11 Special: Hurricane 2018, Storm Ready
Family reaches settlement over dog's death in overhead bin
Raleigh's Newton Road to be closed months for sinkhole repair
'I think he did it on purpose': 911 calls released in Bessemer City restaurant crash
Gas prices spike ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Show More
4 additional arrests made in death of China Wok restaurant owner
Man wanted for questioning after woman says photo was taken up skirt at Walmart
More than 250 potentially exposed to TB at Apex HS
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
800 Jané strollers recalled over strangulation hazards
More News