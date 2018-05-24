Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --It's getting hot out!
But you don't have to wait much longer for a chance to cool off.
The spraygrounds in Durham will open this Saturday and will remain open through the end of September.
Outdoor pools will be open June 8 - Aug. 17. Hillside Pool will remain open to the public on the weekends from Aug. 18 - Sept. 3.
Spray Grounds (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- East End Park, 1200 N. Alston Avenue
- Edison Johnson, 500 W. Murray Avenue
- Forest Hills, 1639 University Drive
- Hillside Sprayground, 1221 Sawyer Street
Please note: The Hillside sprayground will only be open during pool hours on Monday-Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Pool entry fees will apply.
Outdoor Pools (Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Long Meadow Pool: 917 Liberty Street, (919) 560-4202
Free admission: Mondays
- Forest Hills Pool: 1639 University Drive, (919) 560-4782
Free admission: Tuesdays
- Hillside Pool and Sprayground: 1221 Sawyer Street - located off of Roxboro St, (919) 560-4783
Free admission: Wednesdays
Note: Hillside Pool will remain open on the weekends only from August 18-September 3.
For more information call 919-560-4355.