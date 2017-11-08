Eboni K. Williams greets fans at Durham book signing

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --North Carolina native Eboni K. Williams made a stop in her home state Monday evening, signing books and greeting fans in Durham.
Williams, author of "Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance and Success," appeared at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Streets at Southpoint mall.
Williams, who is also a lawyer as well as a national TV and radio personality, held a talk and book signing event.
Her new book encourages and empowers women to develop their strengths and embrace feminist and feminine traits without apology.
Williams was born in Charlotte and is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.