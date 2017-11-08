Eboni K. Williams greets fans at Durham book signing

North Carolina native Eboni K. Williams made a stop in her home state Monday evening, signing books and greeting fans in Durham.Williams, author of "Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance and Success," appeared at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Streets at Southpoint mall.Williams, who is also a lawyer as well as a national TV and radio personality, held a talk and book signing event.Her new book encourages and empowers women to develop their strengths and embrace feminist and feminine traits without apology.Williams was born in Charlotte and is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.