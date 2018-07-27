COMMUNITY & EVENTS

El Centro Hispano to host first local LatinX Pride Festival in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

El Centro Hispano to host first local LatinX Pride Festival in Durham (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
El Centro Hispano in Durham is helping run the area's first LatinX Pride Festival, set to be held Saturday at Durham Central Park.

Organizers say the event spurred over growing discontent with NC Pride, now known as Triangle Pride.

"Some of our folks didn't feel like they were represented, and in many cases welcome in this space," said Eliazar Posada, with El Centro Hispano.

Last year's event was scheduled on Yom Kippur, angering many participants, including El Centro Hispano.

The group was one of several to boycott, which led organizers to move the event to the evening, which made it difficult for youth to attend.

"Part of what we're trying to do is create a space so that folks who don't feel completely comfortable to be themselves in that space have something to do, and have somewhere to call their own," said Posada.

"A lot of the inequities are being addressed in many ways, but we think it's important that our folks get that own sense of ownership over themselves, their community, and be able to plan something out like this."

Friday, staff began dropping off drinks at the organization's headquarters in anticipation of the event.

The festival will include food, music, vendors providing resources for the LGBTQ community, and a mobile health unit doing HIV testing.

"Coming form the Latino community, where it's very conservative and it's very religious, coming out can be and in many cases is a very hard things for families to do," Posada explained.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to the public.

Organizers expect at least a couple hundred people to attend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspride paradecommunityDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News