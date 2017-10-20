COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Family thanks paramedics who saved toddler's life after choking on grape

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a toddler who choked on a grape got a chance to thank the paramedics who saved her. (WLS)

WLS
LANSING, Illinois --
An Illinois family gave an emotional thank-you on Thursday to the paramedics who saved their young daughter's life.

Elizabeth Avila, said the incident happened three months ago when her 3-year-old daughter, Teresa, choked while eating grapes.

"She ate grapes all the time," Avila said. "She ate grapes every day. We ere comfortable to give her grapes. Well, we were wrong."

Teci was unable to breathe, and her family called 911. Paramedic Kevin Lapointe was the first on the scene and started CPR on Teresa.

"You look at her like she's your child," Lapointe said.

Lapointe worked for 19 minutes before Teresa began breathing again. The incident left the girl with a severe brain injury.

"The next day after this call, I was just sitting at home and thinking, 'oh man, I hope she's doing well," Lapointe said. "You can't help but think about it."

After a month in the ICU and two months of rehab, Teresa is on her way to New Orleans for hyperbaric oxygen treatments.

Avila said she is confident the next time the family sees the paramedics, Teresa will have recovered.

"This little girl's strong, she's a fighter, she's stubborn, she's not quitting," Avila said. "So how can we quit?"

The treatments are not covered by the family's health insurance. To help the Avila family with Teresa's medical expenses, visit their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/super-tecifighting-for-her-future
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventschokingrescuenational
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fayetteville's Fall Dogwood Festival in full swing
Chapel Hill's Homegrown Halloween: What you need to know
Fayetteville funeral held for Green Beret killed in Niger
Triangle kids with cancer seek fun band-aid donations
More Community & Events
Top Stories
4 inmates charged with murder in NC prison breakout attempt
Student shot during baseball practice at Rocky Mount HS
Raleigh activist was duped by Russian Internet operatives
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
5 local corn mazes worth checking out
Food Lion grocery exec arrested on sex charge
North Carolina students, driver escape school bus fire
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Show More
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
Blue Ridge Parkway expects this weekend to be busiest
Virgin America launching first flight from RDU
Trump gives $25K to fallen soldier's father, months after promising to on call
Teams unite to raise money for injured Orange HS player
More News
Top Video
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
North Carolina students, driver escape school bus fire
Virgin America launching first flight from RDU
Raleigh activist was duped by Russian Internet operatives
More Video