Fayetteville After 5 Returns to Festival Park

FAYETTEVILLE --The Fayetteville After 5 concert series has returned to Festival Park for another summer.
The concert will kick off May 11.
The gates open at 5 p.m. and the concerts start at 7 p.m.
There will be food, fun and live music for the entire family to enjoy.
Fayetteville After 5 Concerts:
- May 11-120 Minutes (90s variety band) / Bad Inc. (Bad Company tribute)
- June 8-Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi tribute)
- July 13-On the Border (Eagles tribute)
- August 10-Heart Breaker (Heart tribute)
