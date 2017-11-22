A Fayetteville church is going above and beyond to make sure the homeless get a warm Thanksgiving meal.At the Epicenter church in Fayetteville, an effort is underway called Operation Compassion. Compassionate hands are cooking up and serving hundreds of meals for those in need, as well as first responders. It's been going on for four years."The very first year, we fed 200 people," said Pastor Mark Knight. "After that year we felt like we can make this thing grow."This year, they're slated to provide more than 3,500 meals. It consists of thousands of pounds of food with all hands and smiles in the kitchen."We just want people to feel loved. It's important they understand we care. We know a lot of them especially the responders and emergency people. They have to work on the holiday. We want them to know. It matters to us," said one volunteer.The dinner is especially important for some like Garry Borum who says this year has been tough."We are kind of running out of food," Borum said. "Only thing I've been able to do is pay rent. It's hard to make ends meet. This here is an opportunity I'm going to jump at. "Knight called it a blessing to be able to feed so many this year and the years to come."Saved people serve people, and we like to serve people," Knight said.