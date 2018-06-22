COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fayetteville seeks public input on downtown parking problems

EMBED </>More Videos

Parking attendants in Fayetteville hand out 40 to 50 tickets a day. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
On average, parking attendants in Fayetteville hand out roughly 40 to 50 tickets a day; most of them to people who have parked for longer than the posted time limit.

Many would argue that those who are ticketed have no choice because there's just not enough parking in downtown Fayetteville.

"It has to be something sparked from the city. They need to come together and concentrate on the issue," said Al Edwards.

That's why the city of Fayetteville hired Walker Consultants to figure it out.

"The goal is to put together a parking management plan for the city," said Jon Martens with Walker Consultants.

That starts with getting feedback from people downtown.

The consulting firm set up in downtown Fayetteville and have asked residents to weigh in.

"Generally, It's been pretty positive," said Martens.

But the people ABC11 spoke with had differing opinions.

"I can get street parking but I usually schedule in an extra five minutes or so," said Suzy Goodwin.

But even that's a stretch for a super mom.

"Yea I have four kids under age four. So an extra five minutes is a pretty big sacrifice," said Goodwin.

Walker consultants has already identified problem areas.

"Parking along Old Street has always been packed, then there's the school here," said Martens.

But perhaps the biggest issue is the upcoming baseball stadium. The construction site itself has wiped out an entire lot.

"They've had to make a bit of adjustments. They're looking at adding additional parking, mostly for employees," said Martens.

But that doesn't help people like Michaela Hawkins.

"More traffic, more tourists, and attractions...For us locals it's going to be a downfall," said Hawkins.

The bottom line is, if you have a car, you have to park. The City of Fayetteville wants to make sure there's a space for everyone.

If you weren't able to voice your concerns, you can visit Survey Monkey to complete a survey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsparkingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
VIDEO: Last prelim competition for Miss NC Scholarship Pageant
'It just makes me sad and angry': Triangle man reflects on immigration news
Dozens gather in Raleigh to educate people about water safety
What is an ABC11 influencer?
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Suspects approached man at gas station, took him to 3 ATMs
Several cars catch fire in parking lot of Carowinds
Truck driver accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County
Take Your Dog To Work Day at ABC11
What Friday's SCOTUS ruling means for you and your cell phone
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
'This is a big mistake': Dad wants answers in 28-year-old son's death
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
Show More
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns in custody
Search warrants reveal new details in death of Wake Co. mom found in ditch
Fayetteville's priciest real estate rentals, revealed
More News