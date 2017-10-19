Fayetteville's Fall Dogwood Festival in full swing

NOW:Soft opening for the fall @faydogwood. Family-friendly events from hayrides, a haunted house and a cemetery walking tour. Join us! pic.twitter.com/H2MsYD3x2x — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 19, 2017

It's Fayetteville's largest fall festival and a family-friendly event certain to bring out the community this weekend.For 35 years, this festival has been a part of this community in the spring, but this is the fourth year for the fall festival. The activities include hayrides, concerts, a haunted house and historic hauntings - a walking tour of Cross Creek Cemetery naming historical facts of downtown Fayetteville.The festival has expanded through the years. This year there will be more than 30 food trucks and several beer tents on hand. A kids' zone is new this year."It's an all-day wristband for them. They can do the bounce houses, train, rock-climbing wall, miniature golfing. All types of activities for the kids for $10," said Carrie King, organizer of the Dogwood Festival.The event is free to the community. Organizers are easily expecting thousands of people in Festival Park and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.