COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fayetteville's Fall Dogwood Festival in full swing

EMBED </>More Videos

It's Fayetteville's largest fall festival and a family-friendly event certain to bring out the community this weekend.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's Fayetteville's largest fall festival and a family-friendly event certain to bring out the community this weekend.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

For 35 years, this festival has been a part of this community in the spring, but this is the fourth year for the fall festival. The activities include hayrides, concerts, a haunted house and historic hauntings - a walking tour of Cross Creek Cemetery naming historical facts of downtown Fayetteville.

The festival has expanded through the years. This year there will be more than 30 food trucks and several beer tents on hand. A kids' zone is new this year.



"It's an all-day wristband for them. They can do the bounce houses, train, rock-climbing wall, miniature golfing. All types of activities for the kids for $10," said Carrie King, organizer of the Dogwood Festival.

The event is free to the community. Organizers are easily expecting thousands of people in Festival Park and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenfayetteville newsfun stuffdogwood festivalCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chapel Hill's Homegrown Halloween: What you need to know
Fayetteville funeral held for Green Beret killed in Niger
Triangle kids with cancer seek fun band-aid donations
Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Teams unite to raise money for injured Orange HS player
Michael Peterson's former stepdaughter wants her $25M
Durham drive-by shooting leaves man injured
How Raleigh police have solved 6 old murder cases in 9 months
Stolen pig statue returned to restaurant
I-Team: Hand-washing, food temperatures biggest missteps at State Fair
Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X
Kelly defends Trump's call to war widow, rips congresswoman
Show More
Leaders wait to learn whether Triangle is Amazon's pick
Man found murdered southwest of Fuquay-Varina
Out of control SUV hits shopper coming out of Food Lion
I-Team: Loophole in law allows school buses to go uninspected
Police: Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute
More News
Top Video
Teams unite to raise money for injured Orange HS player
Stolen pig statue returned to restaurant
Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X
More Video