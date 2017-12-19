COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fort Bragg families get special surprise just in time for holidays

Several military families at Fort Bragg got a special surprise just in time for the holidays.

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A dozen military families at Fort Bragg got a special surprise just in time for the holidays. They received the gift of Christmas and it's one they will never forget.

A small crowd of selected military families gathered outside the PX for what they originally thought was Customer Appreciation Day, but it wasn't. Based on the looks on their faces, they appeared confused. The big announcement came from Fort Bragg Exchange General Manager Bill Shoffner.

"We've been able to partner with a nonprofit who wanted to come to the exchange and wanted to do something for some military families," Shoffner said.

A New York-based company called Pay Away the Layaway did just that for 12 military families at Fort Bragg.

"I'm so appreciative because it's been a little rough for the Christmas season," said veteran Shaquanna Capers. "Every dollar counts for me at this point anyway."

Her Christmas layaway totaled more than $100. Others, like Sandra Oliver, had between $300 and $400 worth.

"I'm just excited," Oliver said. "And it was a nice surprise to know I did receive some help this Christmas."
