Fort Bragg soldiers enjoy Thanksgiving meal

At Fort Bragg on Tuesday, it was all about feeding an army as troops enjoyed a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
At Fort Bragg on Tuesday, it was all about feeding an army as troops enjoyed a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

On Monday, dozens of Fort Bragg soldiers cooked up a storm on post, preparing for the Thanksgiving meal that was served Tuesday by officers to enlisted troops.

"These soldiers every day are really doing the hard work," said Capt. Timothy Smith, who helped serve food. "They're getting after it, and its a just great opportunity for us to be able to give back to them and just say thank you and have a happy Thanksgiving."

