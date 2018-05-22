ABC11 TOGETHER

Freedom Balloon Fest honors military men and women

Freedom Balloon Fest in Fuquay-Varina on Memorial Day weekend. (WTVD)

MARK FALGOUT
FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
The skies in Fuquay-Varina will be dotted with hot air balloons Memorial Day weekend as part of the Freedom Balloon Fest.


Dozens of pilots will take part in the festival starting Friday, May 25 and going through Monday, May 28 at Fleming Loop Park. It's a Memorial Day tradition that remembers, honors and celebrates the service of military men and women.

The 2018 Freedom Balloon Fest pilots are coming from hundreds of miles to share their love of hot air balloons with the expected 80,000-100,000 attendees. Hot air balloons only fly the first two hours after sunrise and the last two hours before sunset when winds are more stable. So if you want to see a mass ascension, you will need to be at Fleming Loop Park during those hours.

In between hot air balloon flights there are plenty of other activities taking place on the festival grounds.

Freedom Balloon Fest Hours
Friday, May 25: 2pm - 10pm
Saturday, May 26: 6am - 10:30pm
Sunday, May 27: 6am - 10:30pm
Monday, May 28: 6am - Noon

The Freedom Balloon Fest is a community service event produced by Project Uplift USA, Inc. The non-profit works to uplift military families and serves communities through service and volunteerism.

Click here for more information.
