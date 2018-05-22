Freedom Balloon Fest honors military men and women

The skies in Fuquay-Varina will be dotted with hot air balloons Memorial Day weekend as part of theDozens of pilots will take part in the festival starting Friday, May 25 and going through Monday, May 28 at. It's a Memorial Day tradition that remembers, honors and celebrates the service of military men and women.are coming from hundreds of miles to share their love of hot air balloons with the expected 80,000-100,000 attendees. Hot air balloons only fly the first two hours after sunrise and the last two hours before sunset when winds are more stable. So if you want to see a mass ascension, you will need to be at Fleming Loop Park during those hours.In between hot air balloon flights there are plenty oftaking place on the festival grounds.Friday, May 25: 2pm - 10pmSaturday, May 26: 6am - 10:30pmSunday, May 27: 6am - 10:30pmMonday, May 28: 6am - NoonThe Freedom Balloon Fest is a community service event produced byThe non-profit works to uplift military families and serves communities through service and volunteerism.