ABC11 TOGETHER

Gala raising money for Ronald McDonald Houses

EMBED </>More Videos

Heart of Gold Gala taking place March 2 at the Pavilions at Angus Barn. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Having a sick child in the hospital is very stressful for a family, and if that hospital is not in their hometown, it creates a lot more stress.

Ronald McDonald Houses offer families a comfortable place to stay when they have a hospitalized child. In 2016 Ronald McDonald Houses around the world helped more than 5.5 million families by providing a place to say while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital.

In March the Ronald McDonald Houses of Wake and Durham Counties will hold their Hearts of Gold Gala. The Hearts of Gold Gala is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Durham and Wake Counties.


The Hearts of Gold Gala is March 2 at 6pm at The Pavilions at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherchildren's healthfundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Raleigh couple thanks ABC11 viewers for chance at parenthood
This coffee at North Johnston HS will warm your heart
Fayetteville unites to replace stolen Cape Fear Valley gift cards
Magic of Storytelling
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Michael Strahan to headline Women's Empowerment Expo
Museum of History hosts African-American Cultural event
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Magic of Storytelling
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Smaller class sizes to be phased in over next 4 years
Win money for losing weight? Raleigh man says it's for real
Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points for second time this week
Philly celebrates Super Bowl with emotional rally, parade
34 new flu deaths reported; 140 for season
Durham man arrested after allegedly trying to rape elderly woman
Ship carrying 127 passengers trapped in ice for days
Most iconic UNC vs. Duke moments
Show More
Conductor's wife alleging negligence in deadly train crash
Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU
Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list
Bracket outlook for Duke, North Carolina
NC man sentenced to prison for raping mentally disabled woman
More News
Top Video
Win money for losing weight? Raleigh man says it's for real
Smaller class sizes to be phased in over next 4 years
Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU
Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list
More Video