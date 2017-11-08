ABC11 TOGETHER

Garner police thankful for 'peaced together' donations

EMBED </>More Videos

Garner police are stocking their police cruisers with homemade quilts, hoping to comfort domestic violence victims or a traumatized child. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
GARNER (WTVD) --
ABC11 was there as Garner police sergeant Scott Selvek picked up a bunch of handmade quilts from a pile, carried them outside, and gave them out to officers in his unit to place in the back of their cruisers.

The next time they'll be used will be to help a domestic violence victim or a traumatized child.

"We used to have teddy bears or stuffed animals, we have stickers as well, but blankets is something that definitely will help out with their level of stress," said Selvek.

The items were made by parishioners at St. Mary's Church.

The quilts are meant to make a victim feel secure during a stressful time.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"This is the first time we've had something like a quilt," said captain Joe Binns. "It really provides this comfort."

One of the quilt makers said they read about the effort in other communities and decided to bring the idea to the All-American City.

"It's just so important to have people in our community that are just that passionate about helping people," said Binns. "This just a nice, comfortable blanket. Something to just provide a little comfort for the victims."

Parishioner started constructed the quilts in October.

They have delivered 22 so far and are making more now.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherfeel gooddomestic violencebuzzworthyGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Less than a month left in Medicare enrollment period
Hillsborough Police arrest, then help shoplifting mom
Color Run raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
Military families receive helping hand
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: English Garden
Eboni K. Williams greets fans at Durham book signing
Where to shop local and other events to do after the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Durham construction worker injured while using portable toilet
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
UNC professor injured during explosion now home
2 arrested in Halifax County 'trap house' investigation
Is Brier Creek expanding too quickly?
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher
Show More
Video shows ship run aground behind North Carolina home
Feds raid Youngsville business for possible sex, cyber crimes
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by train
ANALYSIS: What a year, what a presidency
More News
Top Video
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
A bittersweet signing day as White commits to UNC
Grace Christian School students prepare float for Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Video