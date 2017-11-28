Giving Tuesday in the Triangle

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Linda Craft and her realty team organized a blood drive for the American Red Cross outside their Raleigh office on Six Forks Road. They are among the many individuals and organizations in the Triangle inspired to give back on Giving Tuesday.
"It is the giving season right? We're thinking about giving to our family and giving to our loved ones and sometimes we don't always think about giving to people who are in desperate need of life and blood is life," said Craft, CEO of Linda Craft & Team, Realtors. "I think there is something in all of us that we'd like to be able to give and do more. But we don't always have the financial resources to write a check but this is something everybody can do."
Lowe's is matching donations to the American Red Cross, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000 Tuesday.
Clock to donate
Craft is personally matching donations made to the Red Cross under her name up to $10,000.
"The Red Cross is such a great organization," Craft said. "They've had a rough year with the hurricanes and disaster."
If you donate to the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro on this Giving Tuesday, your funds will go to expanding their quarantine building. A donor is willing to match the first $10,000 raised for the campaign.
Wild cat rescues are put in the quarantine building for about 30 days when they first arrive at the sanctuary and get their physical.
Click here to donate
If you donate to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina Tuesday, your donation will be triple matched.
Funds will go to the Holiday Meals Drive to feed the hungry. This thanks to Delta, Duke Energy, Railinc, and Waste Industries.
"Today the match is up to $40,000 so that's what the companies have all kind of joined forces to be able to do," said Jessica Whichard, of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. "It's part of our overall holiday meals drive. The goal for that drive is 3.5 million meals over the course of November and December through the end of the year, raising that many meals for the people that we serve."
Other Giving Tuesday events:
Tacos for a cause
Las Gringas food truck raising funds for Healing Transitions, which serves the homeless and those suffering from addiction, with taco sales
Tuesday, November 28, 4 - 6 p.m
Healing Transitions' men's campus, 1251 Goode Street, Raleigh, NC 27603
With Las Gringas food truck
Walk for charity
Lenovo Giving Tuesday walk for charities, music and giveaways
Beneficiaries include the American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties, B&G Club of Wake Co., Kramden Institute, NAF, USO and US Veterans Corp.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
2:30-4:30 pm
Lenovo, Building 8 (start of walk)
8001 Development Drive
Morrisville, NC 27560