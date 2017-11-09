COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ground broken, Moore Square revamp rolling ahead

Ground broken on Moore Square changes (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The days are numbered to walk through Moore Square. It is closing Monday and crews will start the long-awaited renovation project.

The City of Raleigh is investing $12.5 million in the revamp.

Newly re-elected Mayor Nancy McFarlane said the plan makes much better use of the space.

Moore Square was designed in 1792 and is one of Raleigh's five original squares.

"It's going to reinvigorate this whole area of downtown," said McFarlane. "I think it's small and large enough that people will come in and have areas for solitude and great areas where they can interact."

The project includes an interactive water fountain where kids can play, new restrooms, and a cafe.

The recently renovated Go Raleigh transit station will also offer visitors more transportation options.

The construction is supposed to take more than a year to complete.

Officials said construction crews will work seven days a week, adding those coveted parking spaces all around the square, will stay open.

"The construction is designed to have minimum disruption and no streets will be blocked off, which is really great.," said downtown Raleigh Alliance Interim President and CEO, Orage Quarles. "The only things visitors will see will be fenced in, so you won't be able to see the work going on."
