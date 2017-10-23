ABC11 TOGETHER

Here's how to get tickets to the event honoring Durham Mayor Bill Bell

Celebration set to honor Durham Mayor Bill Bell

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Later this year, Bill Bell will retire as the Mayor of Durham. Bell has served as the Bull City's mayor for 16 years, and before that served 22 years as a Durham County Commissioner.

On Friday October 27, Mayor Bell will be honored with an epic celebration called Heroes in the Park. It will take place at The Rickhouse and adjoining Durham Athletic Park.

The celebration will include an all-star outdoor concert that includes Kool & The Gang, Sheila E, and Morris Day & The Time. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Bill & Judith Bell Foundation, and Save the Children.

