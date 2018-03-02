COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Holi celebration brings smiles to the Triangle

The community enjoying last year's Rangwali Holi celebration (Credit: Morrisville Town Council )

MORRISVILLE (WTVD) --
Looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend? Check out this Holi celebration event.

Holi is a traditional Indian festival to mark the onset of spring as well as the celebration of fertility, color, and love.

The celebration is over spread over two days.

The first event, Holi Dahan, was Thursday.

People gathered under the full moon to perform rituals in front of the bonfire which signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The next event, Rangwali Holi, is Saturday.

During the bright celebration, people will smear colored powder on each other, sing, and dance.

It is a day when people forgive and forget past enmities and embrace each other to make a new beginning.

The free event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at 309 Aviation Parkway in Morrisville.

For more information call (919) 481-2574.

Morrisville is one of the most diverse towns in North Carolina and has one of the highest density of Indian American's in the United States.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsindiacommunityeventsMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
Soiree - Studio 25 raising money for Cumberland Co. children
History in neon: Raleigh-Durham's vintage signs
2 dams damaged by Hurricane Matthew in need of repair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
High Wind Warning issued for Triangle-area
Nor'easter, high winds cancel 29 flights at RDU
Parents arrested after 3 children found living inside box
Teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn to death
Triangle craft breweries fear tariff on aluminum
Two charged in string of Cumberland County business break-ins
Dog seller charged after Troubleshooter investigation
Ten Ten Road plan forcing bike shop to relocate
Show More
Massive sports complex to focus on at-risk youth in Hope Mills
Freshman guard Jalek Felton leaving UNC
Current Triangle traffic
First Alert Mode: Severe weather moving through area
Former NC State booster to plead guilty
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos