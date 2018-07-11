COMMUNITY & EVENTS

How to avoid a bumpy ride when visiting Raleigh's sunflower field

EMBED </>More Videos

The city is hosting SunFest from 2 to 7 p.m. on July 14. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Since the City of Raleigh revealed it's been secretly growing five acres of sunflowers on the edge of downtown, people have been flocking to Dix Park in droves to get a peek.


Located just off Hunt Drive near the NCFC soccer fields, visitors can follow signs which lead them down a gravel drive for easy walking access to the sunflower field.

Sections of that gravel driveway, however, now have large ruts which cause drivers to have to maneuver around them or scrape their front bumper.

"Oh it was quite horrible," said Daryl Hutchinson with a laugh, as he held his young daughter in his arms after he snapped photos by the sunflowers. "Going over all the gravel and the bumps, I wasn't sure if my little sedan was gonna make it."

Some visitors suggest avoiding the gravel ruts altogether by taking a bike on the Rocky Branch Greenway to get to Dix Park.

While there's already been a large turnout to the sunflower field over the last two weeks, expect an even bigger crowd Saturday, July 14.

The city is hosting SunFest from 2 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be live music, food trucks, and arts and crafts for the kids.

If you want to bring your dog, make sure they are on a leash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsparkeventsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Historic Occoneechee Speedway a glimpse of NASCAR's roots
Urban Ministries of Wake County launches food drive
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News