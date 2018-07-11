How to avoid a bumpy ride when visiting Raleigh's sunflower field

We're all for the sunflowers around here! But has anyone noticed the ruts along that gravel drive to reach Raleigh's sunflower field @DixPark ? Be sure to take it slow out there! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/YhizmOaNzW — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) July 11, 2018

Since the City of Raleigh revealed it's been secretly growing five acres of sunflowers on the edge of downtown, people have been flocking to Dix Park in droves to get a peek.Located just off Hunt Drive near the NCFC soccer fields, visitors can follow signs which lead them down a gravel drive for easy walking access to the sunflower field.Sections of that gravel driveway, however, now have large ruts which cause drivers to have to maneuver around them or scrape their front bumper."Oh it was quite horrible," said Daryl Hutchinson with a laugh, as he held his young daughter in his arms after he snapped photos by the sunflowers. "Going over all the gravel and the bumps, I wasn't sure if my little sedan was gonna make it."Some visitors suggest avoiding the gravel ruts altogether by taking a bike on the Rocky Branch Greenway to get to Dix Park.While there's already been a large turnout to the sunflower field over the last two weeks, expect an even bigger crowd Saturday, July 14.The city is hosting SunFest from 2 to 7 p.m.The event is free and open to the public. There will be live music, food trucks, and arts and crafts for the kids.If you want to bring your dog, make sure they are on a leash.