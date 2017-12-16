Hundreds gather at cemeteries for 'Lay a Wreath Day'

A day for honoring deceased military veterans brought hundreds of people to Raleigh's national cemetery on Saturday.Randy Owens, who served in the Navy, said liked what he saw at the cemetery."A good family activity for honoring veterans," he said. "I'm a veteran, and we thought it would be a great activity to bring the kids into."Heidi Frazier also brought her family along to lay a wreath on the grave her father, Robert Trimmer, who died in 2015."He was in Vietnam. This is special for us because the first year my dad was here, he did not get a wreath," Frasier said as tears began to flow. "We came up here and there wasn't enough for the whole cemetery."That's not a problem now, organizers told ABC11, with 5,500 wreaths distributed by volunteers, veterans, and their relatives, all in place within an hour.Robert Trimmer's young grandson Riley Proctor handled the wreath laying duties for Frazier and the rest their family."My grandma picked me because I'm the youngest, and I was most closest" said Riley."We all donate to make sure that everybody gets a wreath," Heidi said. "Especially my dad. It's a special thing; it's the least we can do."Organizers said you don't have to wait until a special day of observance to visit the cemetery.Sabreina Johnson of the cemetery staff advises, "Just walk through, pay your respects. It's a very humbling and a beautiful place to be.'