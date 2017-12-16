COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds gather at cemeteries for 'Lay a Wreath Day'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Lay a Wreath Day (WTVD: Shawn Replogle)</span></div>
By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A day for honoring deceased military veterans brought hundreds of people to Raleigh's national cemetery on Saturday.

Randy Owens, who served in the Navy, said liked what he saw at the cemetery.

"A good family activity for honoring veterans," he said. "I'm a veteran, and we thought it would be a great activity to bring the kids into."

Heidi Frazier also brought her family along to lay a wreath on the grave her father, Robert Trimmer, who died in 2015.

"He was in Vietnam. This is special for us because the first year my dad was here, he did not get a wreath," Frasier said as tears began to flow. "We came up here and there wasn't enough for the whole cemetery."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

That's not a problem now, organizers told ABC11, with 5,500 wreaths distributed by volunteers, veterans, and their relatives, all in place within an hour.

Robert Trimmer's young grandson Riley Proctor handled the wreath laying duties for Frazier and the rest their family.

"My grandma picked me because I'm the youngest, and I was most closest" said Riley.

"We all donate to make sure that everybody gets a wreath," Heidi said. "Especially my dad. It's a special thing; it's the least we can do."

Organizers said you don't have to wait until a special day of observance to visit the cemetery.

Sabreina Johnson of the cemetery staff advises, "Just walk through, pay your respects. It's a very humbling and a beautiful place to be.'
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmilitaryveteranholidayraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Cape Lookout Lighthouse climb scheduled for New Year's Day
Families of murder victims hold vigil, look for answers
'Cover Me Campaign' offers warmth to those in need
Raleigh businesses team up to collect coats for homeless
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Franklin County deputies responding to plane crash
Harnett Co. man shot during domestic dispute with ex
1 killed, 5 mobile homes damaged in Wilson fire
Police: Durham man accidentally shoots himself in leg
$220K of marijuana shipped to NC frozen yogurt shop
Police say NC man had hundreds of child porn videos, images
Assistant Scoutmaster accused of sexting with boy
Halifax Co. police respond to shooting at AMVETS building
Show More
More than 200 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean ship stricken with stomach virus
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary
'Find-A-Friend' gives the gift of Christmas to Fayetteville families in need
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos