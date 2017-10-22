The North Carolina State Fair is coming to an end, but it's not too late for you to stop by and have a treat or two.#NCStateFair is trending on social media as people share photos and videos of their fair experience.Tim Clayton-Luce shared these photos on Instagram saying " What better way to spend a Saturday than eating your way through the state fair."The photos have some of the new food creations at the fair this year like the Thanksgiving eggroll, firecracker shrimp over slaw, and fried cheese curds.Food may be a huge part of the NC State Fair, but it's not the only thing drawing in the crowd.This year the fair broke record by opening with 57,083 in attendance.For more information, visit the NC State Fair's