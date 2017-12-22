Johnson & Johnson donates 32,000 Band-Aids to Triangle kids with cancer

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2814249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Johnson & Johnson donates 32,000 Band-Aids to Triangle kids with cancer (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help