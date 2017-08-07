COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kirby Derby coming to Raleigh's Dix Park

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A popular Raleigh neighborhood tradition is moving to Dorthea Dix Park this year.

Kirby Derby is a soapbox car race that started in 2002 on Kirby St. in Pullen Park Terrace and has grown in popularity.

This year organizers say the event will bigger and better than ever.

Kirby Derby #16: License to Drive takes place Aug. 26 on Harvey Hill.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. with pinecar races followed by a parade at 5:30 p.m. and a soapbox derby at 6:30 p.m.

Kirby Derby is free and open to everyone. Registration is required to participate.

Click here to sign up: Kirby Derby
