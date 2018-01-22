ABC11 TOGETHER

Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills

Krispy Kreme Challenge has participants run 5 miles and eating a dozen doughnuts. (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Eating a dozen doughnuts in one sitting can be a challenge but add in running five miles and it becomes the Krispy Kreme Challenge.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge supports the UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill.

In 2017, the Challenge raised $190,000 for the UNC Children's Hospital, bringing the cumulative donation to more than $1.3 million.

The 14th Annual Krispy Kreme Challenge will take place February 3 at 8 a.m.

The race starts at the NC State Bell Tower. Participants will run to the Krispy Kreme on Peace Street, eat their dozen doughnuts, and run back to the Bell Tower.

Runners have one hour to complete the Challenge.

For information about the run can be foundonline.
