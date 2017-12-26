COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kwanzaa: What is it and why is it celebrated?

Opalanga Pugh lights the seven candles of Kwanzaa in her Denver home on Dec. 16, 2003. (Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post/Getty)

You don't have to be black to understand or appreciate the history behind Kwanzaa. Here are the top things non-Kwanzaa celebrators should know.

Kwa ... nz.. a?

While the holiday is pronounced "kwahn-zuh," it is spelled either Kwanzaa or Kwanza. The name stems from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits."

While the origin of the name is something to keep in mind, don't assume that every black person who celebrates speaks Swahili.

When is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is celebrated from Dec. 26 - Jan. 1. Each of the seven days focuses on the Nguzo Saba or the seven principles.

They celebrate with a candle holder that looks similar to a menorah; it's not.

The kinara holds seven candles - one black, three red, and three green, which represents the people, the struggle, and the future.

They also represent seven principles: unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani).

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Some people think Kwanzaa is a knock-off Hanukkah. It's not. Each holiday has it's own history and meaning.

Can they celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa?

Yes, the holidays are not mutually exclusive.

While - depending on your religious view - Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus (or the day Santa delivers toys for those who are nonreligious), Kwanzaa is a nonreligious holiday for African-American families to come together and celebrate their ancestral roots.

Dr. Maulana Karenga, an influential professor of Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach, created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the Black Freedom Movement.

It's not a reason to get more gifts

While some may think, another week of gift giving, it's quite the opposite.

Kwanzaa isn't all about gifts, in fact, gifts usually aren't received until the last day. And even then, they are homemade rather than store-bought.

They are given to share values and beliefs around African-American heritage.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsKwanzaaholiday
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Layaway angel' pays for gifts at K-Mart in Raleigh
Volunteers spread Christmas joy, feed those in need
Oxford children's home gets special Christmas delivery
Johnson & Johnson donates 32K Band-Aids to kids with cancer
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Durham police searching for 3 men accused of robbing Waffle House
Police: Man shoots teen in head who came to stepson's house
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in crash
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Snow in the Triangle? Maybe...
Asheville dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve
CA Highway Patrol: Man who hit, killed officer was high on pot
LAPD officers help woman deliver Christmas baby
Show More
Durham woman needs help finding missing father, sister's mother
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire
Fayetteville woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found safe
NC couple saves lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
More News
Photos
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
More Photos