COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Last-minute Halloween ideas

EMBED </>More Videos

Last-minute Halloween costume tips (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Are you unsure of what to wear for the Halloween festivities?

Well, you're in luck because our friend, Louie Bowen, from Hughie and Louie's Costume Shop in Raleigh, is helping you out.

Bowen says that "Games of Thrones" and "Wonder Women" are huge ones this year.

She gives suggestions for both men and women.

Bowen suggests that men should go for anything dark-colored with fur. Oh, and don't forget the blood!

For women? She suggests going for the Renaissance look.


There is still time to go find the perfect outfit for you.

The weekday hours for the shop are 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsraleigh newshalloweencostumescostumed charactersRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mother-to-be receives blessing of a life-time
Treat yourself to these local Halloween events
Bone marrow drive honors deceased member of UNC Class of 69
Durham officials hold event highlighting Halloween safety
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Former Trump campaign manager to surrender to feds
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
North Carolina has a new lottery draw game
Deadly motorcycle accident closes part of Wade Avenue
Chilly Monday, but will it warm up for Halloween?
Wounded soldier's wife expected to testify against Bergdahl
Raleigh police investigate shooting
Show More
Orange Co. deputies investigate fatal shooting
Car slams into Wake County beauty supply store
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Parents accused of locking disabled teen in room for 2 years
Worker wears black face 'costume' at Staples store
More News
Top Video
Former Trump campaign manager to surrender to feds
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
More Video