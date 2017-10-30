Last-minute Halloween ideas

Are you unsure of what to wear for the Halloween festivities?Well, you're in luck because our friend, Louie Bowen, from Hughie and Louie's Costume Shop in Raleigh, is helping you out.Bowen says that "Games of Thrones" and "Wonder Women" are huge ones this year.She gives suggestions for both men and women.Bowen suggests that men should go for anything dark-colored with fur. Oh, and don't forget the blood!For women? She suggests going for the Renaissance look.There is still time to go find the perfect outfit for you.The weekday hours for the shop are 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.