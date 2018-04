This weekend, you'll be able to meet Lego artists, see creative Lego models and build your own creations at the Raleigh Convention Center.The Lego Convention is on Saturday and Sunday.Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.Raleigh Convention Center500 S Salisbury St,Raleigh, NC 27601Saturday & Sunday: 9am-1pm + 1pm-5pm (time sessions)