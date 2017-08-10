COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Man arrested after breaking into 14 cars, police say

Keith Barney (Credit: Gibsonville Police Department)

GIBSONVILLE (WTVD) --
A Greensboro man is behind bars after police say he broke into and burglarized 14 cars.

On August 2, the Gibsonville Police Department responded to multiple break-ins of motor vehicles in the Brookfield Drive and Brookfield Court area.

Police said the incidents showed signs that someone had entered the cars, rummaged through goods inside, and then stole several items including an iPad, Xbox 360, and laptops.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Keith Barney.

After a foot pursuit, Barney was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Barney faces the following charges:

  • 14 counts of felony break and enter motor vehicles
  • 1 count of felony break and enter
  • 1 count of felony larceny
  • 1 count of felony larceny after break and enter
  • 2 counts of felony identity theft
  • 2 counts of felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense
  • 7 counts of misdemeanor larceny


His bond was set at $75,0000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T.J. Monday with the Gibsonville Police Department at (336) 449-6677.
